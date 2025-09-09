Nottingham Forest close to appointing Postecoglou as Nuno's replacement: Reports

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Ange Postecoglou is likely to be appointed Nottingham Forest head coach after Nuno Espirito Santo was relieved of his duties on Tuesday.

As per a report by The Athletic, Postecoglou is set to be appointed the new Forest head coach and will be in the dugout at the Emirates Stadium for their game against Arsenal on September 13.

Ange joined Spurs from Celtic in the summer of 2023 and ended the North London side’s 17-year trophy drought by leading them to UEFA Europa League glory in Bilbao. However, that was not enough for the Australian to continue at the helm, given he oversaw the side to their worst finish in the Premier League having finished 17th in the table with 11 wins, five draws and 22 losses during the 2024-25 campaign.

Nottingham Forest’s decision to sack Nuno Espirito Santo follows after club owner Evangelos Marinaki decided his relationship with the Portuguese head coach was beyond repair.

Santo's position had been uncertain for two weeks since he publicly declared his relationship with Marinakis had gone sour.

The Portuguese coach had joined the club on a two-and-a-half-year contract in December 2023 after the dismissal of Steve Cooper.

Last term Santo guided Forest to seventh in the Premier League - their highest finish since 1994-95 - as they qualified for Europe for the first time in three decades. His success saw him sign a new three-year deal in June.

Marinakis, the owner of Nottingham Forest, recently lauded Postecoglou, who has Greek ancestry and was the manager of Panachaiki in the lower levels of the country.

When presenting Postecoglou with an award in Greece in July, Marinakis remarked of the head coach, "What I want to say about Ange is that he has spoken about Greece many times, he is proud to be Greek, and in the great success he had with Tottenham by winning the Europa League, he spoke about Greece," according to Neos Kosmos.

