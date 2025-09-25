Nothing can beat people cheering India at the stadiums, says Smriti ahead of ODI WC

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) India’s in-form vice-captain Smriti Mandhana feels the energy of home crowd will be a defining factor as the co-hosts gears up to play in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, starting on September 30.

India will open their campaign against co-hosts Sri Lanka in Guwahati, as they begin their quest to win their first-ever World Cup. “We all have been waiting for this World Cup. A lot of things have changed for women’s cricket in India since 2013 when I was a kid.”

“I am really excited to see how the stadiums turn out and the way they will support. The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has made us immune to the loud crowd as well. Nothing can beat people cheering India at the stadiums,” said Smriti on JioStar on Thursday.

She also recalled of the time when she received her first Indian jersey. “I remember I was 17 when I got the India jersey in my room. I don’t think I can forget it. I wore it and sent the photos to my parents and my brother. They were very emotional. Challenges are a part of who you are.”

Smriti reflected on the challenges behind her quest to play for India. “The biggest challenge for me was, I was in Sangli, and not many girls used to play cricket then. A lot of times, for camps, I had to travel from Sangli to Pune, and spend 4-5 months away from home. As a 14-year old to do that, and miss out on school, it was very challenging.”

Smriti further spoke about when she felt proud while wearing Indian jersey and the changes she made after the side failed to enter 2024 T20 World Cup knockouts. “I think the Commonwealth semi-final against Australia was when I felt extremely proud about wearing this jersey. I think our belief has changed a lot and it only changes with what work you put behind it.”

“When the effort is there, the fight will always be there. That’s one thing that has majorly changed with this team, everyone believes they are match-winners. The last T20 World Cup was something which hit me quite a lot. I thought to myself, ‘I don’t want to feel like this as an athlete in my life’. Post that, a lot of fitness and nutritional changes have come into place.”

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma talked about how special it is to wear the Indian jersey and how the team’s mindset has evolved over a long period of time. “Whenever I wear this blue jersey, I try to make every moment count in it. There are goose bumps when we line up for the national anthem.”

“When I made 188 against Ireland in South Africa, that was the highest score for India. I scored those runs as an opener and I am really proud about that moment in an India jersey.”

“Our mindset has changed now a bit, regardless of the team we are facing and the format. We focus on what we can pull off and always talk about positive things and apply the same on the ground. We talk to Amol sir in our practice sessions and the main thing is to try and come out of our comfort zone to plan for different situations,” she said.

