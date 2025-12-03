‘Not the words I would've used,’ Smith reacts to Khawaja’s 'piece of...' review of Perth pitch

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Australia’s stand-in skipper Steve Smith disagreed with Usman Khawaja’s blunt assessment of the Perth pitch for the first Ashes Test, after the opener labelled it a “piece of s**t”, saying those were “probably not the words he would have used.”

On the opening day of the blockbuster series, 19 batters came and went as both teams' fast bowling attacks targeted weaknesses in the opposition’s batting line-ups, leading to the match concluding late on day two.

Despite receiving the highest possible rating from the ICC, Khawaja, who was unable to take his usual opening position in both innings due to back spasms, described the pitch on the first day as a “piece of s...t”.

“The first day, it was tricky for batting. It had good pace, good bounce, quite a bit of seam movement, two good bowling attacks going at it, so when that happens, sometimes it can be tough to bat. It’s part and parcel of playing in Australia for the last few years, it has those moments where it is really hard to bat, and you’ve got to try and find ways to get through,” Smith was quoted as saying by The West Australian.

“I thought on a couple of occasions, we were close to, in that first innings, getting through. When Marn (Marnus Labuschagne) and myself were batting, if we got through that little period, things would’ve got a little bit easier. I know Alex (Carey) said later that evening it was quite nice for batting when that ball got a little bit older,” he added.

With Khawaja absent, Travis Head, who scored a match-winning century after being promoted to open in the second innings of the Perth Test, is likely to keep his new spot at the top of the batting order.

Just like coach Andrew McDonald right after his team's first series win, Smith declined a chance to confirm that the 38-year-old would regain his spot once he is fit again.

“We’ll look at this game, see how it (Head opening) goes, and then I’m sure that’s a question for the selectors going forward. He’s doing all the right things to try and get himself fit as quickly as possible. We know with Uz, he’s been a quality player over a long period of time. I think anyone who plays over 80 Tests is a good cricketer and he’s done exceptionally well,” Smith stated.

