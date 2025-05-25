‘Not saying I’m done, but can’t confirm I am coming back’: MSD to take time to decide his IPL future

Ahmedabad, May 25 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni has refused to confirm or deny whether he will continue to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said he will fix his future after taking a break. The wicket-keeper batter signed off his brief return to captaincy by leading CSK to a massive 83-run victory over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Though CSK signed off with a dominant victory in their final league match, former India captain Dhoni was a far cry from his former self during IPL 2025. He scored 196 runs across 14 matches at an average of 24.50. His strike rate of 135.17 speaks volumes given he was batting at a strike rate of 220.55 the previous season.

Dhoni claimed he has the ‘luxury of time’ to think about his future and make a decision in the coming months. If it indeed was his last game, fans will be disappointed he did not get a chance to bat despite being geared up in his usual batting attire. He did not get a chance to make an impact on the scoreboard.

“I have 4-5 months to decide, there's no hurry. Need to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best. If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22. Will go back to Ranchi and enjoy a few bike rides. I am not saying I am done, nor saying I am coming back. I have the luxury of time. Will think about it and then decide,” said Dhoni in the post-match chat.

It was certainly a season to forget for the five-time champions as they were subjected to their first ever bottom-placed finish in the points table. With only four wins on the board, CSK will certainly look to continue from the last game and get back to their usual self in 2026.

“When we started the season, the four games were in Chennai. We decided to bat second, but I felt the wicket was good for batting in the first innings. I was worried about the batting department. We can put runs on the board, but a few holes to fill. Ruturaj doesn't need to worry about too many things next season. You feel old. I sit in the last seat, and he sits next to me. He (Siddharth) is exactly 25 years younger than I, and that makes me feel I am old,” he added.

