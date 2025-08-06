Not just a ceremonial league, IGPL will be launchpad for future generations,’ says Icon player Gaganjeet Bhullar  

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Gaganjeet Singh Bhullar, the veteran Indian golfer, has signed on with the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) as an Icon player, and will be leading one of the six franchises in the highly-anticipated tournament.

The Arjuna Awardee expressed his excitement, describing IGPL as one of the most exciting golf ventures in many years, and explained the reasons behind his participation.

"Golf is an individual sport. But whenever I have had the opportunity to represent my country, I have really enjoyed playing as a team,” Bhullar, who was part of India’s silver medal-winning team at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha, said.

“When I heard the news regarding a golf league, I knew it was exactly what I was looking forward for. Because we do not often get to play as a team. I think that was one part which was missing and I was really looking forward to do that,” the 37-year-old said.

IGPL will be hosting India’s first-ever professional league tour to feature both men and women playing on the same platform, competing across franchise teams and regional circuits. The integrated format not only redefines how golf is played in India but also reflects their commitment to promote inclusive excellence and athlete empowerment.

From having the Indian cricket legend and golf enthusiast Yuvraj Singh as a co-owner and the brand ambassador, to signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Golf Union (IGU) — the official governing body for men’s amateur golf in India - the IGPL has already made major moves to establish themselves as a premier league competition for men's, women's and amateur golf talent.

Bhullar views the tournament as an opportunity to nurture, groom and spot fresh talent – and is eager to help in this endeavour.

“When I got the opportunity to be a captain of one of the teams, I thought I could mentor the next generation of Indian golfers. I am personally going to really enjoy this aspect. There are other icon stars with the likes of Shiv Kapur, Gaurav Ghei, SSP Chawrasia – who all have been veterans of the sport. This will be really beneficial for the young players to quicken their growth,” he added.

Further, to create an overall impact on the ecosystem and to funnel rising talent into the league, IGPL tour will be played across different cities in the build-up to the first edition of the league between September and December.

“One of the things that people don't realise is that golf is a very expensive sport. And for some of the youngsters to get a launchpad like the IGPL at early stages of their careers is immensely helpful. It’s not just a ceremonial league. It's going to be very competitive and there's going to be serious prize money to win here,” Bhullar said.

“Hence, for some youngsters to come out and get that opportunity to make money and invest it in themselves, and then to go and play across different tournaments is a big thing. Because golf being an expensive sport, it's sometimes very difficult to have the resources to invest in your own game at the starting point of your career. I think that's something that the league will also do,” Bhullar added.

IGPL also aims to transform the golf ecosystem by paving pathways for mentorship for amateurs by bringing on overseas talent and legends of the sport to give the best possible exposure and guidance for athletes.

Furthermore, to promote inclusivity in golf, IGPL has also partnered with Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI)to elevate women’s golf and provide structured, high-visibility platforms for female athletes.

--IANS

bc/