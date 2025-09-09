New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Alexander Isak stated ‘not everyone has the full picture’ of his move to Liverpool after Sweden’s 0-2 defeat against Osovo.

Isak joined the Premier League champions as their new No.9 on a long-term contract, which he signed on deadline day in a move for a British record transfer fee of 125 million pounds.

Isak made his intentions of leaving Newcastle clear and did not participate in the pre-season. The tensions then arose which led to him being excluded from Eddie Howe's first team training, which ultimately led to Newcastle United's faithful turning on the 25-year-old.

His first appearance of the season came as a second half substitute in Sweden’s loss against Osovo.

"Not everyone has the full picture, but that's something for another day. I can't control everything that's said or written. But I'm happy that I became a Liverpool player. It's great that everything was settled before the camp and that I could focus on playing football again," Isak said to Swedish media after the loss.

"It's been a fairly new situation for me, but you always learn and develop mentally off the pitch as well,” he added.

In the end, Newcastle signed Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade as striker options, and thus faciliated Isak's move to Merseyside.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton believes the actions of Isak and Yoane Wissa, who joined Newcastle as a replacement for the Swede in a similar manner, were ‘disgraceful’

“Players sign contracts, people in their everyday lives sign contracts and you adhere to those contracts. It is absolutely despicable what they [Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa] have done. They may well be happy tonight, but it is a disgraceful way to behave.

"Eddie Howe with Isak and his career - Isak owes Howe a hell of a lot, but he has treated him with total disrespect. Saying that, Newcastle have signed Wissa who has done the same as what Isak has done," said Sutton on BBC.

--IANS

aaa/bc