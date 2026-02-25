Sports

'No place for discrimination': ECB, franchises commit to merit-based selections in The Hundred auction

The Hundred Player Selection to Focus on Cricketing Merit, Availability, and Team Requirements
Feb 25, 2026, 05:40 AM
London, Feb 25 (IANS) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and all eight franchises competing in The Hundred have jointly announced that player selections for the upcoming season will be made strictly on cricketing merit, availability and team requirements, and no discrimination based on nationality will be made.

