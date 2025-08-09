‘No excuses now’: Dalot calls for improvement after Carrington redevelopment project

Manchester, Aug 9 (IANS) Manchester United full back Diogo Dalot believes there are no excuses to hide behind now after the club completed the 50 million Pound redevelopment of the Carrington Training Complex.

On Friday, United announced the completion of the redevelopment of the men’s first-team building at the Carrington Training Complex, marking an important milestone in the club’s commitment to providing world-class facilities for its players and staff.

“Ultimately, we're talking about our second home, which is where we spend the most time after our personal homes with our families. So I think you should be able to feel good once you come in. I think these facilities right now are exactly what we thought it would be and even better. We adapted really quick because there was no time for us to almost think about it because we had so many games to play, so many things to concern.

"But like Sir Jim said today, obviously it's not the perfect conditions that you could have to do a season with so many games and so many difficulties like we had last season. But also the big thing that I like the most is now there's going to be no excuses.

"It's what we're going to do on the pitch that obviously will determine what we do and where we put the club back on top because you're going to have everything that you need to be in your best shape mentally and physically,” said Dalot at the opening.

The year-long project under the direction of renowned Mancunian architect Lord Norman Foster, has successfully delivered a leading-edge, high-performance training environment designed to inspire collaboration, innovation and excellence.

The project, financed with part of the 300 Million US Dollars of capital invested into the club by Sir Jim Ratcliffe last year, has been completed on time and within budget, more than a week before the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season. Equipment and technology have been upgraded throughout, with a focus on fitness, nutrition, recovery and team unity.

