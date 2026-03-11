'No conflict of interest': BCCI Ethics Officer clears MS Dhoni in academy ownership case

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ethics Officer, Justice Arun Mishra, has dismissed a conflict-of-interest complaint filed against former India captain MS Dhoni, ruling that there was no evidence of any violation under the board’s regulations.

Read More

The complaint, filed in February 2024, claimed that Dhoni, while being a current player, was also the owner of a cricket academy. This situation allegedly broke Rule 38(4)(a) and Rule 38(4)(p) of the BCCI’s conflict-of-interest rules. The complaint also accused him of not meeting disclosure requirements under Rules 38(2) and 38(5) after the regulations changed in 2018.

In his detailed order, Justice Mishra pointed out that Dhoni could indeed be seen as the owner of the cricket academies run by M/s Aarka Sports and Management Private Limited.

“Resultantly, Shri MS Dhoni can be said to be the owner of the cricket academies opened by M/s Aarka Sports and Management Private Limited. However, the agreement was entered into in 2017, whereas regulations came into force in September 2018. On facts, Conflict of Interest at the relevant time when Shri MS Dhoni represented India as Captain/Player has not been made out,” the order stated.

The Ethics Officer also questioned the motive behind the complaint, noting that the complainant seemed to be pursuing a personal issue rather than a genuine regulatory concern.

“There was no evidence suggesting institutional control or decision-making authority, nor were there any instances of favouritism, bias, or preferential treatment,” the order noted.

However, he stressed that the agreement for the academies was signed in 2017, before the BCCI’s conflict-of-interest regulations went into effect.

“The complainant cannot, in effect, espouse the cause of a third party in this adjudicatory forum. More so, the complainant has personal axe to grind as the respondent had caused loss to him,” the order said.

It further observed that the issue seemed to stem from a commercial dispute and that the complaint had been filed after considerable delay.

“In view of the foregoing discussion and findings, the complaint is dismissed,” the order added.

Dhoni, who currently represents the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, remains one of the league’s most successful captains, having led the franchise to five IPL titles.

--IANS

hs/