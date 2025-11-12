Nitish Kumar Reddy released from India’s squad for first Test against SA

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been released from India’s squad for the first Test against South Africa, set to begin at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. The decision was confirmed by the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who said that Reddy will link up with the India A side for their upcoming One-day series against South Africa A in Rajkot.

The three-match series between India A and South Africa A will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium from November 13 to 19, with matches scheduled for Thursday, Sunday, and Wednesday.

Reddy, a seam-bowling all-rounder, will return to the senior Test squad for the second Test following the completion of the ‘A’ series, Saikia confirmed in the statement. “Reddy will return to the squad for the second Test post the conclusion of the ‘A’ series,” said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Wednesday.

The team management decided to release him to ensure he gains valuable match time in competitive conditions before the limited-overs leg of the South Africa tour.

Reddy had a modest outing during India’s 2–0 Test series win in the West Indies, bowling only four overs in the opening Test and going wicketless. With the bat, he managed 43 runs from one innings. In the subsequent ODI series in Australia, he contributed 19 not out and 8 in two appearances.

Having recently drawn the two-match unofficial Test series 1–1 against South Africa A in Bengaluru, the visiting side now prepares for the One-day leg in Rajkot, which will serve as further preparation ahead of the India–South Africa ODI series, beginning with the Ranchi one-dayer on November 30.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant returns to the Indian squad after recovering from a foot injury sustained during the England series. The opening Test lineup will feature both Pant and Dhruv Jurel, with Shubman Gill continuing as captain and Pant as vice-captain.

India’s updated squad for the first Test:

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.

India A’s updated squad for the One-day series:

Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy.

--IANS

