Nitish Kumar Reddy quashes rumours of leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad for another franchise

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Injured India seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has quashed rumours of him leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for another franchise, adding that he will always stand by his current team.

Previously, reports had emerged saying that Reddy had expressed his desire to leave the franchise over his role in the team, especially after being pushed down the batting order to accommodate Heinrich Klaasen at number four.

“I tend to stay away from the noise, but some things deserve clarity. My connection with SRH is built on trust, respect, and years of shared passion. I’ll always stand by this team,” wrote Reddy on his ‘X’ account on Sunday.

Ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction, Visakhapatnam-based Reddy was retained by SRH at INR six crore. It came after Reddy amassed 303 runs in 13 matches and also took three wickets in IPL 2024, which paved his way for selection into India T20I and Test teams.

But Reddy failed to repeat his heroics in IPL 2025 - scoring only 182 runs in 13 games and didn’t bowl a lot of overs due to his recovery from a side strain which kept him out of action after the first T20I against England earlier this year.

Talking about Reddy, the all-rounder is now back home and on road to recovery after sustaining a left knee injury while training in the gym at Manchester and was ruled out of the ongoing Test series against England.

Off the field, Reddy is in legal trouble after his former talent management company Square The One filed a petition against him for clearing dues worth INR 5 crore under Section 11(6) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act. The petition accusing Reddy of breaching the management agreement and non-payment of dues will be heard at the Delhi High Court on Monday.

--IANS