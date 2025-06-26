Nikhat, Olympic medallist Lovlina to star in Elite Women's Boxing Tournament in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana), June 26 (IANS) Two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, and former World Youth Champion Ankushita Boro will be among the top Indian women pugilists battling it out for glory and a spot in the national camp at the Elite Women’s Boxing Tournament, to be played at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, in Hyderabad, Telangana from June 27-July 1.

Organised by the Telangana Boxing Federation under the aegis of the Boxing Federation of India and the Sports Authority of Telangana, the tournament will feature boxers from 15 units, including the top 12 teams from the 8th Elite Women’s Nationals—Railways, Haryana, All India Police, Services, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Sikkim—alongside host Telangana, the Combined SAI National Centre of Excellence team, and the TOPS Core & Development squad.

Notable names in the fray include World Championships bronze medallist Manisha Moun, Olympian Preeti, World Youth Champion Arundhati Chaudhary, and more than 100 other top contenders. The pugilists will compete across ten weight categories. Gold and silver medalists in each category will get the opportunity to join the elite national camp in Patiala.

“This Elite Women’s National Boxing Tournament is designed to strengthen the competitive structure of Indian boxing. It provides our top athletes with competitive exposure and also gives a platform for young boxers to challenge the experienced boxers, learn from them, and advance towards high-performance training being provided at the National Camps. This tournament is not just a pathway into the elite national camp; it is also a way to build bench strength and discover new talent. We are confident that the new domestic structure will empower Indian boxing and help maintain its momentum on the global stage,” said BFI president and Chairman-Interim Committee, Ajay Singh.

All teams can field a maximum of 10 boxers provided they are born between January 1, 1985, and December 31, 2006. The championships will be conducted as per the World Boxing Technical & Competitions Rules, wherein each bout will consist of three rounds of three minutes each, with a minute’s rest in between. A ten-point scoring system shall be followed, while the review system will not be used.

Indian women's boxers achieved a significant haul at the Thailand Open 2025, securing one silver and five bronze medals. Building on this success, the Boxing Federation of India is now focused on upcoming major international events, including the World Boxing Cup finale later this year.

