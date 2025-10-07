Newly elected BCB director removed over political links

Dhaka, Oct 7 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) found itself embroiled in controversy mere hours after announcing the results of its board elections on Monday. One of the most talked-about developments came when the government swiftly removed Ishfaq Ahsan, a newly elected director, from his post.

Ahsan had been appointed as one of two government-nominated representatives on the BCB board, but his tenure proved to be remarkably brief.

The National Sports Council (NSC), the governing body responsible for overseeing sports in Bangladesh, took decisive action against Ahsan due to his alleged political affiliations. Kazi Nazrul Islam, Executive Director of the NSC, confirmed the move during a press briefing, stating, “We have removed him for his political links. A new director will be appointed.”

According to ESPNcricinfo, NSC is considering appointing a woman to replace Ahsan, which, if confirmed, would mark a progressive step toward gender inclusion in the country's cricket administration.

Monday's BCB elections were held at a hotel in Dhaka and featured both physical ballots and electronic voting. The process concluded with Aminul Islam being re-elected as BCB president, solidifying his influence in the board’s upper echelons. Islam will now oversee key committees, including the working committee, the grounds committee, and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) committee, placing him at the heart of decision-making in the country's cricketing affairs.

Among the newly-inducted directors, former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mashud stands out. In his first stint on the board, he has been entrusted with the leadership of the High Performance Centre - a crucial unit for grooming future cricketing talent.

Similarly, another former national cricketer, left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak, also makes his boardroom debut and has been appointed chairman of the women’s wing, signifying the board’s intent to strengthen women’s cricket in the country.

Other key roles have been retained by familiar faces: Nazmul Abedeen continues as chairman of cricket operations, ensuring continuity in strategic planning, while Ishtiaque Sadeque remains at the helm of game development.

In an interesting crossover from the entertainment world, famed singer Asif Akbar has been assigned the responsibility of heading age-group cricket, a move that has sparked curiosity and interest among fans and pundits alike.

The swift developments following the election highlight both the high stakes and the complex interplay between sports and politics in Bangladesh. As the newly formed board gets to work, all eyes will be on how it navigates these challenges while pushing forward the country’s cricketing ambitions.

