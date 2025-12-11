Berlin, Dec 11 (IANS) The return of Alphonso Davies after a nine-month-long injury break has triggered a spirit of optimism around the reigning German champion Bayern Munich. While the Canadian international received enthusiastic cheers from the crowd when returning to competition against Sporting in the UEFA Champions League (3-1), the club's training sessions are shaped by a noticeable rise in mood.

"Last year, we had the story of Harry Kane and Eric Dier, taking a title for the first time. This year, it is the intense effort of Phonzy, Ito, and Jamal delivering additional determination," coach Vincent Kompany said.

The Bayern Munich coach spoke about the returnees as new arrivals, boosting morale and increasing the chances to not only win the German double but also advance in the Champions League, reports Xinhua.

Davies, Ito, and Musiala are the new fire burning "in us", the former Citizen defender and Burnley coach said.

The enormous joy and relief the trio feels being back on the pitch in training and games are affecting the entire squad, the 39-year-old added. "What they feel, the entire team must feel".

While Davies played his first three minutes after a knee injury in March, Japanese defender Ito and German star Musiala are expected to return in 2026, just in time for the Champions League's key moments.

Board member Sport, Max Eberl, discussed an eight-to-nine-month recovery as a mental challenge, while midfielder Joshua Kimmich praised Davies's mindset as substantial and motivating. "How he went through all of this is a role model. He was always near the team and in the locker room," the German international said while praising the 25-year-old Canadian's spirit as inspiring for the entire team.

While Bayern's leaders ruled out winter transfer moves for the Bavarians, Davies, Ito, and Musiala are seen as new additions, boosting the small squad's quality.

Options for coach Kompany expand, as Bayern faces Saint-Gilloise and PSV in the remaining league matches despite already having gained a comfortable 15 points.

Kompany spoke about the extraordinary feelings popping up "when you return after a long and tricky injury break," and compared the emotions to those of winning silverware.

His side aims to carry the motivation boost into the Champions League knockout stage, the former Belgian international said. "It's like the start of a newly formed team," he added.

