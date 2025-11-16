Netherlands defeat India in Billie Jean King Cup play-offs

Bengaluru, Nov 16 (IANS) The Netherlands completed a commanding 3–0 victory over India on the final day of the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

In the opening singles match, Anouk Koevermans delivered a composed performance to defeat India’s Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (World No. 381). Koevermans broke early to establish a 2-1 lead in the first set and maintained control throughout, taking it 6-2. Bhamidipaty mounted a brief fightback in the second set, but the higher-ranked Dutch player held firm to close out the match 6-2, 6-4.

Reflecting on her win, Koevermans said, “I told the captain I wanted to run for every ball because it keeps me focused and forces my opponent to make more mistakes, and she did. It’s very important to run for every ball to stay in the game, so that’s what I did.”

The second singles rubber saw Lamens, ranked 89 in the world, take on India’s Sahaja Yamalapalli (World No. 309). Lamens dominated the first set 6-2 and carried the momentum into the second. Although Yamalapalli managed to level the score at 2-2 after an early break, Lamens quickly regained control, earning another break to move ahead 4-3 before sealing a 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Following the encounter, Yamalapalli said, "It was a tough match. Suzan’s a very good player with a lot of experience. She was challenging me every point; she didn’t give me any unforced errors and I had to be in there every single point. It was challenging, but it’s also a good experience because it shows me the level I want to get to and what I need to learn."

The tie concluded with the doubles rubber, where Lamens teamed up with Demi Schuurs to take on India’s Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare. The Dutch duo dominated from the start, conceding just one game in the first set before racing to a 3-0 lead in the second. Maintaining complete control, Lamens and Schuurs sealed a 6-1, 6-1 victory, giving the Netherlands a clean sweep.

--IANS

ab/