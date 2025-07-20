Nepal, Bhutan, Indonesia among winners of ICC Development Awards 2024

Dubai, July 20 (IANS) The International Cricket Council has announced the global winners of the 2024 ICC Development Awards across seven categories.

Launched in 2002, the Development Awards celebrate the innovation and initiative of the game’s Associate Members, “leading the growth of the sport around the world".

The 2024 awards will comprise seven categories after the introduction of the ICC X Festival of the Year award. Bhutan, Indonesia, Namibia, Nepal, Scotland, Tanzania, the USA and Vanuatu are the eight Members receiving top honours.

ICC Development Initiative of the Year Winner: Cricket Namibia

The African nation wins the award for their Ashburton Kwata Mini-Cricket Programme.

The flagship grassroots development initiative remains an integral part of growing the game in the country, and has been integrated into the physical education periods of public schools across the country, making cricket accessible to tens of thousands of students across 14 local regions.

ICC Female Cricket Initiative of the Year Winner: Bhutan Cricket Council Board and Vanuatu Cricket Association

For the time, two winners were crowned for ICC Female Cricket Initiative of the Year.

The Bhutan Cricket Council Board is recognised for its Inter-School Girls’ Competition, an initiative aimed at boosting female participation by introducing school-level contests using modified formats, starting with tennis ball cricket and progressing to hardball. Since its inception, the programme has engaged thousands of girls, including many first-time players.

The Vanuatu Cricket Association is honoured for its “Picking Wickets” programme, a hybrid model of remote and in-person coaching, taking place while team members also took part in seasonal fruit-picking jobs in Australia.

ICC Associate Member Men’s Performance of the Year Winner: USA Cricket

USA received the award for their outstanding on-field performance during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 last year.

The tournament co-hosts stunned Pakistan and reached the Super Eight stage, with their cricketing feats bringing cricket and the Men’s T20 World Cup in front of thousands through mainstream American television and news.

ICC Associate Member Women’s Performance of the Year Winner: Cricket Scotland

Scotland receive this honour for a number of outstanding performances during the last year.

In 2024, Scotland aced the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier to reach the Women's T20 World Cup for the first time. Captain Kathryn Bryce was named the Player of the Tournament at the Qualifier, leading the team to a historic qualification, which has provided a massive boost both to women’s cricket interest and participation in Scotland.

ICC Digital Fan Engagement of the Year Winner: Cricket Association of Nepal

Cricket Association of Nepal's strategic expansion across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, and their newly launched CAN Domestic Facebook accounts resulted in a total reach of approximately 117 million and an overall follower increase from a little more than 1.17 million to over 1.59 million, gaining more than 420,000 new followers.

On Facebook (CAN Official), video minutes viewed doubled to more than 13.4 million, while the new CAN Domestic account achieved over 4.4 million minutes, showcasing domestic cricket’s appeal. YouTube watch time surged by 277 per cent to more than 2.13 million hours, and Instagram views leaped above 40 million, captivating fans with highlights, player stories and live updates.

Cricket 4 Good Social Impact Initiative of the Year Winner: Persatuan Cricket Indonesia

The cricket board receive this honour for their launch of “Cricket for Confidence” movement. It aims to empower schoolgirls across Indonesia’s most under-served and remote regions through the game of cricket.

In a country of over 17,000 islands, where structured sport for rural girls is nearly nonexistent, this initiative broke new ground socially, geographically, and culturally. Across five provinces, more than 300 schoolgirls participated in what, for most, was their first experience with organised physical activity.

ICC X Festival of the Year Winner: Tanzania Cricket Association

Tanzania received this award for their Cricket Festival in Dar es Salaam which brought together 120 women who formed part of their “From kitchen to crease” programme which galvanised housewives, working professionals and even retired cricketers to take part in an inspirational day of cricket and sisterhood.

Jay Shah, ICC Chair, celebrated the winners of the accolades while also emphasising the importance of these awards.

"It is a pleasure to announce the global winners of the ICC Development Awards. This is a celebration of global exceptionalism, with all winners worthy of the accolades they have received in their mission to grow the game in emerging nations.

"Each year, these awards put a deserved spotlight on the remarkable stories of growth taking place around the world and this year is no different. We join the world in celebrating the passion, hard work and innovation behind these successful initiatives.

"I wish to congratulate everyone on their success and look forward to seeing these programmes continue to flourish in 2025 and beyond.”

