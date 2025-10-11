National Tennis C’ship: Parthsarthi, Tavish clinch U16 titles; Jensi, Harsh win U14 final

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Top seed Parthsarthi Mundhe and eighth seed Tavish Pahwa won the U-16 titles at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2025, held at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Saturday.

In the Girls’ U-16 Singles final, Parthsarthi faced a tough challenge but ultimately triumphed over Shreeniti Chowdhury with scores of 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 in a gripping three-set match. She dominated the first set, winning it without dropping a game, but Shreeniti made a strong comeback in the second to even the score. In the final set, the top seed displayed remarkable composure, coming back from a 2-4 deficit to win four consecutive games and claim the title in a match lasting one hour and 57 minutes.

In the Boys’ U-16 Singles final, Tavish Pahwa delivered a controlled performance to defeat Mannan Ashok Agarwal 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets. Tavish controlled the rallies with consistent baseline play and key service breaks in both sets. Although Mannan made a comeback in the second set, Tavish’s reliable shot selection and mental resilience allowed him to secure the title in straight sets.

Supported by DCM Shriram Ltd. and organised under the auspices of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA), the Fenesta Open remains an important stage for India’s emerging junior tennis talents.

Jensi Kanabar defeated top seed Padma Priya Rameshkumar 6-2, 6-2, winning the Girls’ U-14 Singles title. From the beginning, the second seed played exceptionally, breaking Padma’s serve three times in each set and staying composed to secure the win.

In the Boys’ U-14 Singles final, Harsh Marwaha caused an upset by beating fifth seed Aarav Mulay 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets. Harsh broke Aarav’s serve twice in the first set and twice again in the second, demonstrating strong return skills and excellent court control.

Earlier, Tavish and Prakaash Sarran won against Mannan Ashok Agarwal and Om Ramesh Patel (Seed 3) with scores of 1-6, 7-5, 10-6 in a thrilling Boys’ U-16 Doubles final. In the Girls’ U-16 Doubles final, Parthsarthi and Akansha Ghosh defeated Sanmitha Harini Lokesh and Deepshika Vinay Agamurthy 6-2, 7-6 in straight sets.

In the Boys’ U-14 Doubles final, Kaustubh Singh and Vivaan Mirdha won the title by defeating Rhunmaan Mahesh and Arjun Manikandan 7-6, 6-1. In the Girls’ U-14 Doubles final, Padma Priya Rameshkumar and Shazfa SK beat Aniha Gavinolla and Zoha Qureshi 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets.

In addition to the prestigious titles, junior category winners received kit allowances. Moreover, the winners and runners-up in the U-16 and U-14 singles events were granted tennis scholarships valued at ₹25,000 each.

