National Snow Shoe Championship flagged off at Sonamarg tourist resort in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 14 (IANS) The 10th National Snow Shoe Championship was flagged off in J&K’s Sonamarg tourist resort on Saturday with 178 athletes from 20 states participating in the championship.

Officials say Syed Qamar Sajad, Director Tourism (Kashmir), flagged off the 10th National Snow Shoe Championship at Sonamarg, marking a major winter sports event in Jammu and Kashmir.

The championship witnessed enthusiastic participation from 178 athletes representing 20 states from across the country, highlighting the growing popularity of snow sports in India and the region’s potential as a premier winter sports destination.

Speaking on the occasion, the Tourism Director said that hosting national-level sporting events like the Snow Shoe Championship not only promotes adventure and winter tourism but also provides a strong platform for young athletes to showcase their talent.

He added that such events play a vital role in strengthening the local economy and positioning Jammu and Kashmir on the national and international tourism map.

Officials from sports bodies, local administration, coaches and sports enthusiasts were present at the event. Participants praised the scenic beauty and challenging snow terrain of Sonamarg, calling it an ideal venue for snow sports competitions.

The championship is expected to further boost winter tourism and encourage greater participation in adventure sports across the Union Territory.

Winter sports have started in the Sonamarg tourist resort basically because the resort has been converted into an all-weather tourist destination by the tunnel at Gagangir on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sonamarg tunnel on January 13, 2025.

The tunnel is 6.5-kilometre-long connecting Gagangir and Sonamarg.

It carries two lanes of national highway and bypasses a Z-shaped road stretch, which used to be avalanche-prone and would get blocked during the winter months due to heavy snowfall.

However, now the tunnel provides all-weather connectivity to Sonamarg. It takes only 15 minutes to travel the 6.5-kilometre-long tunnel compared to hours over the previous zig-zag road.

