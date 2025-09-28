National Motorcycle Drag Racing C’ship: Alimon Saidalvi tops premier unrestricted category

Chennai, Sep 28 (IANS) Alimon Saidalvi of fast track racing India produced a blistering run to clinch the title in the premier unrestricted class in the second round of the fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2025, at the Madras International Circuit on Sunday.

The Bengaluru-based rider from Palakkad, Saidalvi, who was the 2022 Indian National champion in the Unrestricted class, broke through in style with a sub-eight second dash and a top speed of 235.75 kmph to emerge the fastest rider of Round 2. His tuner Syed Mateen of Bengaluru also bagged the Best Tuner award for the second round in a row. Shahrukh Khan once again became the fastest rider in the Indian Bikes section.

Mantra Racing’s star rider Muddappa, who has been the dominant force in the sport, still came away with a double, topping both the 1051 to 1650cc and the 851 to 1050cc classes.

The day, however, belonged to Shahrukh Khan, also of Mantra Racing. The Mumbai youngster, who had announced himself in the opening round with two wins and a runner-up finish, went one better in Round-2 with a clean sweep across three categories. He won the 361 to 550cc Single Cylinder class, the Twin Cylinder class, and added the 2-Stroke up to 130cc crown.

The final two rounds will be run together in December at the same venue to decide the National titles.

