Naorem Roshan Singh extends contract with Bengaluru FC until end of 2028-29 campaign

Bengaluru, May 7 (IANS) Bengaluru FC, on Wednesday, announced that full-back Naorem Roshan Singh has signed a new four-year deal with the club, committing his future to the Blues until the end of the 2028-29 season. Roshan, who joined the club as a teenager in 2017, progressed through the side’s Reserve Team before making his Indian Super League (ISL) debut in 2020.

“I’m really happy to have extended my journey with BFC, a club where I’ve grown as both a player and a person. The support of my teammates, the love of the fans, and the city have made this an easy decision for me. I feel at home here in Bengaluru, and I’m looking forward to making more memories in the BFC shirt,” Roshan said, after completing the formalities on his deal.

Versatile in his ability to function down either flank as a full-back, Roshan has made 91 appearances in the Indian Super League, racking up 14 assists and two goals in the process. The 26-year-old has also appeared in two ISL finals while also winning the Durand Cup in 2022.

In the most recent 2024-25 season, Roshan was one of only two players to appear in every single ISL fixture for the Blues, making 28 appearances in total alongside club captain Sunil Chhetri.

“Roshan is a player we’ve seen grow from a teenager in our B Team to a regular starter for the first team, and he’s also an Indian international now. We’re all really glad to see him sign on for four more years, because he represents what this club stands for in a big way. As one of the best full-backs in the country, Roshan attracted interest from several ISL teams, but we’re glad that he made the decision to stay and continue his journey with BFC,” said Blues’ Director of Football, Darren Caldeira.

Following a breakthrough season in 2021-22, which included seven assists and his debut goal, Roshan was named the ISL’s Emerging Player of the Year in 2022. He made his debut for the Indian National Team later that year and has since made 12 appearances for the country.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/