'My cricketing journey is between two Mahendra's': Jadeja on influence of childhood coach and MSD

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) One of India's most vital all-rounder in recent years, Ravindra Jadeja revealed that the two most influential people in his great career in Indian cricket were both from Bihar and had the same first name.

In a recent podcast with his India and Chennai Super Kings teammate, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jadeja said his 'Cricketing journey is between two Mahendra's, his childhood coach Mahendra Singh Chauhan & his mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"I started playing in Jamnagar, at a ground called 'Cricket Bungalow', at the age of 8-9. My coach, who is still training at the same ground, is also from Bihar and his name is Mahendra Singh Chauhan. I have told this to Mahi bhai as well that my cricket journey is between two Mahendra's - Mahendra Singh Chauhan & Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

" He used to be a police offer, his mindset was that a sportsperson should be at the peak of his fitness. He used to believe that batting and bowling can be managed but one has to run a lot. My fitness level and fielding skills can be attributed to me running 15-20 kms around Jamnagar," said Jadeja on 'Kutti Stories with Ash.'

Later on in the podcast, Ashwin asked Jadeja to describe Dhoni in one word, to which Jadeja replied, " There is no one word to describe his greatness. He is on top of everyone."

Jadeja and Ashwin are two players who were Dhoni's go to bowlers in so many crucial moments, not just for India but were pivotal behind CSK's success.

Jadeja also spoke about India's most successful Test captain, Virat Kohli who recently stepped away from the longest format. The 36-year-old spoke on what separated Kohli from others.

"It was his positive approach - especially in Tests - the special thing about Virat is that he always wanted the team to pick 20 wickets in a Test match, so he never gives up at all, Be it a three-hour session or 45 overs left, he would still want to pick up all 10 wickets of the opposition," Jadeja added.

Kohli bid adieu to his Test career with 9230 runs in 123 matches at an impressive average of 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

