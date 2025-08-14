Mumbai's MVM International School to host Cluster IX of CBSE Volleyball Tournament

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Around 2000 volleyball players, representing leading CBSE Schools from Maharashtra, Goa, Daman, Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, will be in Mumbai to participate in the CBSE Cluster IX Volleyball Tournament, which will be organised by the MVM International School, Andheri, from August 20 to 22.

The tournament will be concurrently held at the 5 indoor courts of Andheri Sports Complex, as well as at the MVM International School campus.

The Mogaveera Vyavasthapaka Mandali (MVM) – Mumbai, an educational institution with a rich legacy of community service, education and cultural preservation, has taken on the responsibility of hosting this prestigious event, being held for the first time in Mumbai.

This year, over 2000 students from Maharashtra, Goa, Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli - the CBSE Cluster IX zone - have registered on the CBSE portal for volleyball, making this one of the most significant regional school sporting events of the year. CBSE’s decision to entrust MVM International School with hosting such a high-level competition is a clear indication of the Board’s confidence in the school’s management and ability to organise events with the highest professional standards.

Speaking on the occasion, MVM International School President Ganesh Kanchan said, “MVM International School has always stood for discipline, quality, and excellence. This tournament is yet another milestone in our journey of providing a platform where young talent can shine, compete, and grow.”

Leading the challenge will be the Under-19 defending champions among the boys and girls, Defence Career Academy, Chhatrapati Shambhaji Nagar, and Millennium School, Pune, respectively. Also among the contenders are last year’s runner-up, Amrita Vidyalayam, Navi Mumbai, among the boys, and Atma Malik International, Shirdi, among the girls.

The local challenge will be led by Bal Bharati Public School, Holy Angels School, Thane, Mar Thoma Vidyapeeth, Thane, New Horizon Public School, Sanskar Public School, Than, St Thomas School, Thane and Tilak Public School, Thane. Matches will be played on a knock-out format.

The following is the list of winners from last year:

U19 Boys: 1) Defence Career Academy, Chhatrapati Shambhajinagar; 2) Amrita Vidyalayam, Navi Mumbai ; 3) Rahul International, Palghar.

U19 Girls: 1) Millennium School, Pune; 2) Atma Malik International, Shirdi; 3) Sindphana Public School, Majalgaon.

U17 boys: 1) SK International Sainik School, Sangli; 2) Sinhgad School, Pandharpur; 3) Atma Malik, Shirdi.

U17 Girls: 1) Millennium School, Pune; 2) New Horizon, Aurnal; 3) Bal Bharati, Mumbai.

U14 Boys: 1) New Horizon, Aurnal; 2) Vidya Pratishthan, Baramati ; 3) Sindphana Public School, Majalgaon.

U14 Girls: 1) Millennium School, Pune; 2) Sindphana Public School, Majalgaon; New Horizon, Aurnal.

