Mumbai Open WTA 125K: Doubles top seed Rutuja Bhosale ousted, China’s Fangran Tian causes an upset on Day 4

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Hosts India suffered a setback as two of its top doubles hopes crashed out even as Fangran Tian of China registered an upset, knocking out Hanne Vandewinkel, the fourth seed of the tournament, in an eventful Day four of the 2026 Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series, which witnessed edge of the seat action in the singles and doubles clashes at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) on Thursday.

In doubles, the top-seeded pairing of Rutuja Bhosale and Peangtarn Plipuech also faced an exit in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Lilli Tagger continued her exceptional run in the tournament to progress to the next round. Lanlana Tararudee and Tatiana Prozorova also secured wins in the singles.

Rutuja Bhosale and Peangtarn Plipuech went up against Nicole Fossa Huergo and her partner Mananchaya Sawangkaew in the doubles quarterfinals on centre court. After winning in the first set, India’s No.1 women’s player Rutuja and Plipuech could not replicate their initial success as Fossa Huergo and Mananchaya went on to clinch victory in the tiebreaker, prevailing 4-6, 6-1, (11-9).

Later in the day, India’s Ankita Raina and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty faced off against France’s Leolia Jeanjean and Switzerland’s Naima Karamoko in the last match of the doubles quarterfinal stage. Following a thrilling first set, Jeanjean and Karamoko pulled away in the second set to win the match comfortably in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

Earlier, the day’s proceedings began with a major upset as China’s Fangran Tian defeated fourth seed and World No.135 Women’s Singles player, Hanne Vandewinkel, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a fiercely contested battle that lasted for two and a half hours. Tian, who also secured her maiden WTA Main Draw win in the opening round, scripted a sensational comeback on the Centre Court after losing the first set to advance to the quarterfinal of the L&T Mumbai Open.

Meanwhile, on Court 1, Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee and South Korea’s Park So-hyun played out another long-drawn battle. Despite losing the first set, the Australian Open Main Draw participant, Tararudee, outclassed her opponent in the remaining two sets to win the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 in a contest that clocked just beyond the two-hour mark.

Seventh seed and World No. 128 women’s singles player, Lilli Tagger, put in a dominant performance against Japan’s Eri Shimizu and secured a 6-2, 6-2 win in straight sets. The 17-year-old prodigy utilised her powerful serves and one-handed backhand action to devastating effect as she ended the game with six aces, never letting Shimizu settle. The 2025 Junior Rolland Garros Winner will face off against the second seed and 2024 L&T Mumbai Open Champion, Darja Semenistaja.

Ninth seed Tatiana Prozorova cruised past 19-year-old Kristiana Sidorova 6-4, 6-1 to win the match in straight sets. Prozorova, the Philippine Women's Open semifinalist, produced a masterful display in the second set with excellent baseline control and deservedly advanced to the quarterfinal stage of the tournament.

Results

Singles:

Fangran Tian (CHI) bt Hanne Vandewinkel (BEL): 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

Lanlana Tararudee (THA) bt Park So-hyun (KOR): 3-6, 6-3, 6-0

Lilli Tagger (AUS) bt Eri Shimizu (JAP): 6-2, 6-2

Tatiana Prozorova bt Kristiana Sidorova: 6-4, 6-1

Doubles:

Nicole Fossa Huergo (ARG)/Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA) bt Rutuja Bhosale (IND)/ Peangtarn Plipuech (THA): 4-6, 6-1 (11-9)

Leolia Jeanjean (FRA)/ Naima Karamoko (SWI) bt Ankita Raina (IND)/ Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (IND): 6-4, 6-2.

