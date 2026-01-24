MS Dhoni starts net practice in Ranchi ahead of IPL 2026

Ranchi, Jan 24 (IANS) Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has begun preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 season. The 44-year-old will represent Chennai Super Kings for the 17th time and was seen padded up and batting in the nets in a video shared by the Jharkhand State Cricket Association on their social media platforms.

Read More

JSCA called Dhoni their pride and wrote, “Look who is back. Pride of JSCA: Mahendra Singh Dhoni,” in the caption of their post on Instagram.

In the clip, Dhoni can be seen chatting with JSCA secretary Saurabh Tiwary while gearing up for the nets.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, except for the IPL, where he continues to represent his beloved CSK.

Dhoni is one of the most influential players in the CSK ranks and is a core member of the leadership group. He has won five titles for the team during his captaincy stint.

CSK had a poor run last season. The team finished last in the points table. The five-time champions were only able to win four matches out of fourteen.

Dhoni’s performance was also disappointing throughout the season. CSK’s finisher scored just 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17, with a best score of 30*, and even captained CSK in Gaikwad’s absence due to injury.

Dhoni is still one of the finest batters in IPL history, with 5,439 runs in 278 matches and 242 innings at an average of 38.80, a strike rate of 137.45, and 24 fifties, with a best score of 84*.

A modern-day legend of Indian cricket, wicketkeeper-batter Dhoni has led India in all three formats of the game. A recipient of the Padma Bhushan (2018), Padma Shri (2009), and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award (2008), Dhoni represented India from 2004 to 2019, leading the country to the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011.

--IANS

sds/