MS Dhoni files trademark for 'Captain Cool' moniker

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed for the trademark of his iconic name, 'Captain Cool', with the Trade Marks Registry portal.

As per media reports, Dhoni aims to use this trademark for services like training and coaching. His application has been approved and officially advertised. The trademark appeared in the official journal on June 16, 2025.

Known for his calm and composed style, which led to India winning three major ICC tournaments under his leadership, Dhoni has leaned into his persona and been innovative with marketing in recent times. His advertisement featuring the song 'Bole jo Koyal' showed him using the trending 'Thala for a reason' is a great example of Dhoni's ever-growing presence off the pitch.

Recently, Dhoni has been inducted into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame.

Dhoni, who led India to three major ICC titles — the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy — was celebrated by the ICC for his calm under pressure and unmatched tactical nous as well as his trailblazing influence in the shorter formats of the game.

Across formats, Dhoni accumulated 17,266 runs, effected 829 dismissals behind the stumps, and played 538 international matches — a testament to his consistency, fitness, and longevity.

Though he retired from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni continues to be an influential figure, still turning out for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

After Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury, Dhoni assumed responsibility of captain and led CSK once again in the 2025 campaign. The men in yellow ended their IPL 2025 campaign at the bottom of the table and the 43-year-old struggled to replicate his past form. He managed 196 runs in 14 matches at an average of 24.50. His strike rate of 135.17 marked a significant drop from the explosive 220.55 he recorded in the previous season.

