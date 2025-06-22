MP Women's League: Anushka Sharma stars as Bundelkhand Bulls qualify for final

Gwalior, June 22 (IANS) Bundelkhand Bulls Women produced a clinical performance to seal a spot in the final of the Madhya Pradesh Women’s League T20 2025, defeating Bhopal Wolves Women by 10 wickets in the revised 5-over Match 1 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

This rescheduled encounter, which was originally abandoned due to rain on June 19, determined the second finalist. With this win, Bundelkhand Bulls joined Chambal Ghariyals Women, who had already qualified for the final by topping the table with back-to-back wins. Bundelkhand Bulls Women, with this victory, finished second in the standings.

Opting to bowl first, Bundelkhand Bulls Women made the most of the short-format pressure. Skipper Rahila Firdous’ decision to chase proved spot on, as her bowling unit executed plans with precision. Bhopal Wolves Women were restricted to just 30/4 in 5 overs, with only Kanishka Thakur offering some resistance. The opener remained unbeaten on 23 off 14 deliveries, while the rest of the batters failed to make an impact.

The standout performer with the ball was Anushka Sharma, who continued her impressive run in the tournament with figures of 2/9, applying pressure from the very first over.

Chasing a modest total, Bundelkhand Bulls Women made the job look effortless. Openers Aayushi Shukla and Anushka Sharma batted with patience and clarity, guiding the team home in just 3.5 overs. Aayushi remained unbeaten on 10 off 10, while Anushka, capping off a strong all-round display, scored an unbeaten 18 off 13.

Her all-round contribution earned Anushka Sharma the Player of the Match award.

With this win, Bundelkhand Bulls Women now gear up to face Chambal Ghariyals Women in the final of the Madhya Pradesh Women’s League T20 2025, scheduled for June 24 at 3:30 pm IST.

While the women’s team will now play for the title, Bundelkhand Bulls men’s team are also on the verge of securing a semi-final spot. After a sluggish start to the season, the men’s side has made a strong comeback, thanks to the explosive form of Abhishek Pathak, who has delivered match-winning knocks in consecutive games, including a 33-ball century.

They are now set to face Chambal Ghariyals Men in a crucial encounter later tonight. A win in that match will confirm their place in the semi-finals. With both men’s and women’s teams in strong contention, Bundelkhand Bulls stand a real chance of making history by qualifying for, and potentially winning, both titles in the 2025 edition.

