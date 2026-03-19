MP: Specially-abled students from Army school have fun outing with military horses​

Jabalpur, March 19 (IANS) Specially-abled students from Army Women’s Welfare Association School, Jabalpur, enjoyed close encounters with trained military horses, gaining confidence and building emotional resilience during a special interaction and therapy session, a Defence Ministry official said on Thursday.​

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Under the theme ‘Healingthroughconnection, Strengththroughcompassion’, a special equine interaction and therapy session was conducted for children of AWWA School at 1 MP Remount & Veterinary Sqn NCC, with a focused emphasis on the well-being and emotional development of specially abled students, said the official from the Indian Army’s Central Command in a statement.​

The children fed vegetables to Army horses in the stable and witnessed the various drills undertaken by their caretakers during an outing focused on inclusivity.​

“Through guided interaction with trained horses, the session fostered confidence, sensory engagement and emotional resilience, highlighting the therapeutic value of animal-assisted interventions. Such initiatives reflect a progressive approach towards inclusivity, where organisations extend beyond conventional roles to support holistic development and mental well-being,” said the official.​

The Remount and Veterinary Corps and NCC units, in collaboration with partner agencies, continue to contribute meaningfully towards building an inclusive and compassionate society aligned with the spirit of One Health, said an official statement.​

In another development, a high-level delegation of 31 officers from the Kenyan Joint Command and Staff College, led by Major General E.M. Kinuthia, visited the elite Shatrujeet Brigade.​

The delegation was extensively briefed on Airborne Operations, highlighting rigorous training methodologies, precision planning and the operational philosophy that enables rapid deployment in dynamic combat scenarios, said an official on social media.​

Engagements included insightful discussions on the evolving character of warfare, with emphasis on emerging technologies, future battlefields and adaptive operational strategies. The visit reaffirmed strong military-to-military ties, fostering professional exchanges, mutual learning, and a shared commitment to excellence in modern warfare.​

Earlier, the headquarters of Central Command organised a dynamic seminar on Indo–Nepal Relations: "Historical Evolution, Strategic Imperatives & Future Trajectories," which was held in Lucknow, an official said on social media.​

The event, organised under the aegis of HQ Central Command in collaboration with, brought together eminent strategists, former diplomats and academic leaders from both nations. The seminar fostered insightful discussions on historical ties, evolving geopolitical dynamics and future pathways for deeper cooperation.​

The exchange underscored the enduring bonds of friendship and highlighted the importance of sustained strategic dialogue in shaping a stable, secure, and prosperous regional future, the statement said.​

--IANS

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