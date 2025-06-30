MP CM stresses on increasing participation in international sports events

Bhopal, June 30 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that his government is working to increase participation and achievements of Madhya Pradesh in international sports competitions in the coming years.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working for the expansion of sports infrastructure in the state, along with providing excellent training and other assistance and encouragement to the players.

Yadav made these remarks while virtually addressing the annual meeting of the Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association held in Jabalpur on Monday.

During the meeting, he stressed on increasing number of players at national and international sports events.

"With a goal that players from Madhya Pradesh participate in the maximum number and win a large number of medals in all international sports competitions, including the Olympics to be held in Los Angeles in 2028, sports activities are being conducted in the state," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, he also assured that the state government is ready to provide every possible support to the Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also participated virtually in the meeting.

The Chief Minister further stated that the sports infrastructure in the state is rapidly advancing.

Madhya Pradesh has more than 22 hockey astroturfs and 15 athletic tracks, which are not present in any other state in the country.

"The state government is continuously working for the expansion of sports infrastructure in the state, along with providing excellent training and other assistance and encouragement to the players," he added.

Last month, the Madhya Pradesh government sent a proposal to the Central government and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to host the National Games in the state.

The National Games are proposed to be held between January and March in 2028.

--IANS

pd/dan