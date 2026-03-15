MotoGP postpones Qatar GP to November amid Middle East geopolitical situation

Doha, March 15 (IANS) The MotoGP has announced that the Qatar Grand Prix, originally set for April, will now be held from November 6-8 due to ongoing concerns regarding the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

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The decision was made following consultations between the championship organisers, the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the promoter, and local authorities in Qatar. Officials explained that the move was primarily for the safety and wellbeing of all involved in the event, while also ensuring the race could be held to the highest operational standards.

With the new date confirmed, the race will now take place at Lusail International Circuit later in the year. Organisers also carried out thorough calendar reviews to reduce disruption to the rest of the championship schedule.

As part of the adjustments, the Portuguese Grand Prix at Algarve International Circuit in Portimao has been rescheduled to November 22, while the traditional season finale at the Valencia Grand Prix will now take place on November 29. Apart from these changes, the remaining rounds of the 2026 MotoGP World Championship will proceed as originally planned.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP, emphasised that the adjustment was made after careful deliberation with all stakeholders involved.

“This decision was taken with great care and in full coordination with our partners in Qatar and across the paddock. Our priority is always the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved in MotoGP, as well as ensuring that every Grand Prix is delivered to the highest possible standard. We also recognise the importance of providing clarity for our fans as early as possible and ticket holders will be given the opportunity to rollover their tickets to the next event.

“I would also like to thank our partners in Portimao and Valencia for their collaboration and flexibility in helping us deliver a smooth transition to the revised calendar. We are confident that the updated schedule will allow us to preserve the quality of the championship while offering fans an exceptional season of racing,” he said.

Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, President of the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation and the Lusail International Circuit, also expressed support for the revised scheduling, saying, “The Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit (LIC) respect and support the decision of the MotoGP Sport and Entertainment Group to postpone the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar to November 6–8, 2026. We sincerely thank our fans, teams and partners for their understanding and ongoing support, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to Lusail International Circuit.”

The change guarantees that the championship schedule stays intact while emphasizing safety and preserving the quality of the worldwide racing event.

--IANS

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