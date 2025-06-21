MotoGP: Marquez secures 100th Pole at Italian Grand Prix qualifying

Mugello (Italy), June 21 (IANS) Marc Marquez secured an emphatic win for Ducati by securing the 100th pole position of his career at the iconic Mugello Circuit during Saturday’s Italian Grand Prix qualifying.

Marquez delivered a scintillating performance to claim his sixth MotoGP pole of the season, and his 72nd in the premier class. Add to that his 14 poles in Moto2 and 14 in the 125cc World Championship, and Marquez has now joined an exclusive club with a century of poles across all categories.

“I’m super happy because it was a real pole position,” a beaming Marquez said after the session. “It was without using any slipstreams — just me, the bike, and the limit. But we need to stay patient. In warmer afternoon conditions, everything can change.”

Marquez had briefly taken provisional pole earlier by tailing his brother Alex and using the Gresini Ducati’s slipstream to his advantage. The younger Marquez clocked the fastest time at that point, only to see his elder sibling immediately go one better — a classic case of sibling rivalry playing out on two wheels.

The record-breaking drama didn’t end there. Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo stormed to a new lap record of his own moments later, but before he could celebrate, home hero Francesco Bagnaia sent the Mugello crowd into raptures with an even quicker lap. Bagnaia, who has won the last three races at this circuit, looked poised to start from pole once more.

But Marquez had one final lap in his arsenal. And in true champion style, he delivered when it mattered most — clocking a blistering 1:44.169 to edge out Bagnaia by just 0.059 seconds and seal pole on his Ducati debut in front of a passionate Italian crowd.

Bagnaia, despite narrowly missing out, was full of praise for Marquez. “I tried everything in qualifying. Marc was in super shape and it’s tough to beat him. I’m happy with the front row and it’s my best qualifying result this season,” said the reigning world champion.

Alex Marquez, who had sparked the initial charge, completed an all-Ducati front row, making it a dream start for the Italian manufacturer. Behind them, Quartararo — despite setting a lap record — had to settle for fourth. He will be joined on the second row by KTM’s Maverick Vinales and VR46 Racing’s Franco Morbidelli.

