MotoGP 2025: Bezzecchi takes first pole since 2023 as Marquez crashes out in Austria

Spielberg (Austria), Aug 16 (IANS) Marco Bezzecchi of Aprilia Racing went from Q1 to pole position in qualifying at the Grand Prix of Austria, taking his first pole with Aprilia and first since the 2023 Indian Grand Prix, here on Saturday.

Tucked in behind compatriot Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), the #72 rider just pipped the #63 by a tenth and a half. Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) struck later to split the two and take second, with Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) sidelined from the final push for pole by a late crash.

With just over a couple of minutes left on the clock in Q1, it looked like Aprilia Racing’s Marco Bezzecchi and reigning Champion Jorge Martin would be the duo heading through, in that order, after a couple of moments in Friday Practice kept the two from automatic places in Q2. Enter Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3).

The ‘Beast’ put in a late flying lap to top the session and demote Bezzecchi to second, and Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) then pipped Martin too – so Bastianini and Bezzecchi joined Q2 as Marini takes P13 on the grid and Martin P14.

Bezzecchi strikes back in Q2

The yellow flags were out early as Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) crashed, rider ok, and it didn’t cause too much drama for the rest.

The next drama was for Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing). He was fourth at the time behind Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, and Bagnaia. But the #37 didn’t crash; he either had a technical issue or was low on fuel and had to get himself and the bike back. After a few pushes to get going, Acosta was able to roll back down towards the paddock, through the entrance, and drive his RC-16 in through the back door of his box. Unconventional but effective.

As the second run began, Bagnaia was first to set another quick lap and took over on top. But this time round, Bezzecchi was right behind him, and the #72 picked Pecco’s pocket to take over on top. Alex Marquez split the two before Bastianini, then made a play for pole, but the #23 lost out in the final sector and slotted into fifth. Then Marc Marquez crashed.

Down at the chicane, the #93 was perfectly ok and able to rejoin – but the push for pole looked unlikely. He did get going again, but there wasn’t another fast one in the locker, and neither could anyone else improve, leaving the final threat to Acosta.

Up in the first two sectors by a good margin, it was down to hundredths in sector three. Could he hold it to the line? He was pushing on, but a huge moment in the final sector saw a few tenths go begging, forcing him to settle for seventh.

Bezzecchi takes pole for the first time since India in 2023, with Alex Marquez looking to bounce back from Brno in second on the grid. He also, however, has a Long Lap penalty to serve. Bagnaia, undefeated at the Red Bull Ring since 2022, starts third.

Marc Marquez will launch his campaign from fourth spot as he aims to stand on the top step in Spielberg for the first time, with Bastianini alongside in P5 and rookie Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) locking out Row 2. Acosta starts seventh ahead of Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing MotoGP), with Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) completing the top ten.

--IANS

bsk/