Moto GP: Alex Marquez stuns with lap record pole at Catalan Grand Prix

Barcelona, Sep 6 (IANS) Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) delivered a sensational performance during qualifying for the Grand Prix of Catalonia, storming to pole position with a new all-time lap record of 1:37.536.

The Spanish rider produced a phenomenal final sector to secure the top spot in front of a home crowd, edging out Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and older brother Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) in a thrilling Q2 session.

Quartararo was one of the standout stories of the day, having fought his way through a dramatic Q1 session. The Frenchman clocked a 1:37.906 to not only break the lap record at the time but also secure a place in Q2. He carried that momentum into the second session, briefly taking provisional pole before Alex Marquez's late charge blew the field away. It was a significant statement from Alex, who looked confident and composed throughout.

Marc Marquez, meanwhile, looked threatening in the closing stages but suffered a front-end scare at Turn 5 while chasing his brother in the final minutes. Despite the moment, he managed to hold onto a front-row start, setting the stage for an electric showdown between the two brothers and Quartararo.

Q1 had already delivered major shocks, with big names like Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin failing to progress. The session saw Quartararo and Fabio Di Giannantonio emerge from a star-studded field, which included four former World Champions. Bagnaia could only manage 11th while Martin settled for 8th, both missing out on a chance to contest pole.

Q2 was equally chaotic, with Pedro Acosta setting what appeared to be a new lap record before having it deleted for a track limits infringement. Acosta eventually qualified fifth, narrowly behind Franco Morbidelli, who put in one of his best qualifying performances of the season.

With a front row consisting of both Marquez brothers and a resurgent Quartararo, the stage is set for a blockbuster race in Barcelona. The Catalan crowd will be hoping for more fireworks when the lights go out for the Sprint and Grand Prix.

