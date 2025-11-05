Mohammad Ashraful replaces Salahuddin as Bangladesh assistant coach

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful has been appointed as the team’s new assistant coach, replacing Mohammad Salahuddin, who resigned from his post earlier this week.

Ashraful, one of Bangladesh’s most iconic cricketers, steps into the role nearly two years after his last domestic appearance, marking a new chapter in his cricketing journey.

"Ashraful has the experience - that's a given. He has already completed the coaching courses, and mainly his experience was the key for us in this role," Abdur Razzak, board director told reporters a press conference at Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket Stadium following the board meeting at SBNS.

The 40-year-old famously led Bangladesh to a historic win over Australia in Cardiff in 2005, scoring a century as a 20-year-old — a moment that remains etched in the nation’s cricketing history. Over a career spanning 61 Tests, 177 ODIs and 23 T20Is, Ashraful accumulated 3468 ODI runs, the fifth-highest tally for Bangladesh.

Salahuddin’s departure brings an end to his brief stint as assistant coach, having joined the national setup in November 2024 to support head coach Phil Simmons. One of the most experienced coaches in Bangladesh cricket, Salahuddin has spent nearly three decades working with players at various levels and was regarded as a key mentor for many in the current side.

However, a tough run of results in 2025 — including T20I series defeats to UAE, Pakistan and West Indies, ODI losses to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, and Test defeats to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe — had put the management under increasing scrutiny. Salahuddin had addressed the criticism in July, saying, “After coaching for 27-28 years, I am hearing that there are lots of complaints in the team against me. I really would like to know about those complaints. Best if it was given to me in writing.”

Ashraful’s own playing career was marked by both brilliance and controversy. In 2013, he received a lengthy ban from all Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)-related activities for match-fixing in the Bangladesh Premier League, before being reinstated three years later.

Since then, he has gradually transitioned into coaching and recently voiced his concern over Bangladesh’s top-order batting struggles, saying last month that the team’s openers were not giving the side strong starts.

Now, he will have the opportunity to make an impact from within the national setup. Bangladesh are currently preparing to host Ireland for two Tests and three T20Is in November and December.

