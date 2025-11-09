MLS: Messi's brace helps Miami to enter Eastern Conference SF with 4-0 win over Nashville

Fort Lauderdale, Nov 9 (IANS) Braces from captain Lionel Messi and attacker Tadeo Allende powered Inter Miami to a dominant 4-0 victory over Nashville SC in the decisive Game 3 of the best-of-3 series in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time in the club's history.

Messi gave Inter Miami an early lead in the 10th minute, intercepting a pass in the opponent’s third before dribbling through the middle and slotting the ball into the bottom-right corner for his 34th goal of the 2025 MLS season.

He then secured his brace and doubled Inter Miami’s lead before the break with a goal in the 39th minute. A long ball over the top from Alba found Silvetti down the left, who then laid the ball back for Messi to finish into an open goal. The goal was Messi’s 35th this league campaign, while the assist was the first for Silvetti in Inter Miami colours, Inter Miami reports.

Inter Miami followed suit in the second half and extended its lead through Allende in the 73rd minute. Alba combined with Messi on the left side of the box before reaching the end line and feeding a grounded pass for Allende to strike from close range. The goal took Allende’s tally to 13 this 2025 MLS season, while the assist was the 16th for Alba.

Allende secured his brace and sealed the result for Inter Miami in the 76th minute with a sublime chipped finish over the keeper following a precise through ball into space from Messi. The goal was the 14th for Allende in the league in 2025, while the assist was the 20th for Messi, who has contributed an impressive 15 goals and 11 assists in the past 11 MLS appearances.

Additionally, the assist was a historic milestone for the Argentine maestro, as it marked Messi's 400th assist of his career.

The 4-0 result remained unchanged until the final whistle, and Inter Miami progressed to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals in the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in the club's history.

