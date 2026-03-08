MLS: Messi scores as Inter Miami CF beat D.C. United 1-2

Baltimore, March 8 (IANS) Inter Miami CF grabbed three points with a 1-2 win on the road against D.C. United. Goals from midfield engine Rodrigo De Paul and captain Leo Messi led Inter Miami to victory this afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium in front of a record-breaking home crowd for D.C. United of 72,026 fans.

Read More

Miami pulled ahead in the 17th minute through De Paul’s first goal of the season. Berterame applied pressure down the left and recovered possession near the endline before cutting a pass back for Segovia inside the box.

Segovia then found De Paul on the right end of the box, where El Motorcito took a touch before unleashing a right-footed hit to the top-left corner. The assist was Segovia’s third this regular season.

Messi added a second in the 27th minute to extend Inter Miami’s advantage to 2-0. A fantastic threaded pass delivered by Silvetti from the left flank found Messi in space down the left inside the box, where our captain sent the ball to the back of the net with a tidy chip over the keeper.

The strike took Messi's tally to three this regular season, while the assist was Silvetti’s first. Notably, the goal was Messi’s 80th in Inter Miami colours.

The hosts shortened the deficit in the second half through a goal from Tai Baribo in the 75th minute.

The 2-1 scoreline would hold through the final whistle for Inter Miami to earn a second consecutive win in MLS regular season action.

“I think the first half was very good. We controlled the game, we made the difference, we created chances. Perhaps in the second half we struggled more…,” said head coach Javier Mascherano.

"I think we have to value the positives. Three away games, we've managed two wins. There's a lot to improve on, but it's always better to improve coming from a victory," he added.

Inter Miami will next face Nashville SC on Wednesday in the first leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.

--IANS

bc/