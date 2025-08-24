MLS: Messi-less Inter Miami play out 1-1 draw with D.C. United

Washington, Aug 24 (IANS) Inter Miami CF were held to a hard-fought 1-1 draw against D.C. United. Midfielder Baltasar Rodriguez secured the point for Miami at Audi Field with his first goal for the club.

Hosts D.C. United opened the match taking an early lead, with forward Jackson Hopkins scoring for D.C. United in the 13th minute. Miami goalkeeper Rios Novo had a key intervention in the 29th minute, with a vital save to deny an attempt from D.C.’s Hosei Kijima from the left end of the box.

Goalkeeper Ríos Novo had a key intervention in the 29th minute, with a vital save to deny an attempt from D.C.’s Hosei Kijima from the left end of the box.

Miami pushed for the equaliser but wasn’t able to find the finishing touch in the final third, and the match went into the half with the 1-0 lead for D.C., Inter Miami reports.

The second half saw the visitors make three changes early on in hopes of spurring a comeback, with Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo De Paul and Rodríguez coming on in place of Luján, Ruiz and Segovia, respectively.

The modifications paid off, with Inter Miami generating more danger in the following minutes. Allen nearly scored in the 63rd minute with a low finish to the right post that forced a diving save from D.C.’s goalkeeper, before second-half substitute Rodriguez found the equaliser in the 64th minute. The Argentine midfielder buried the ball at the top right corner with a spectacular first-time hit from outside the box following a corner kick delivery to record his first goal as an Inter Miami player.

Second-half substitute Luis Suarez had a good look for Inter Miami in the 75th minute, but his finish from close range was met by a save from the host’s keeper. The 1-1 scoreline ultimately remained unchanged for Inter Miami to claim a point on its visit to D.C. United.

--IANS

bc/