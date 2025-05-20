MLC: Steve Smith to play two games for Washington Freedom between WTC final and WI Test series

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Superstar batter Steve Smith will squeeze in a short stint in the upcoming Major League Cricket season between the World Test Championship final and Australia’s tour of the West Indies.

In a tonic for the third edition of the American T20 competition, 35-year-old Smith is set to play two games for Washington Freedom - the franchise he captained to last year’s title.

There had been uncertainty over Smith’s status in this season’s MLC, which runs from June 12-July 13, due to Australia’s tight Test schedule.

Australia will play South Africa in the WTC final from June 11-15 at Lord’s followed by three Tests and five T20Is on the Caribbean tour. The first Test in Barbados starts on June 25.

He is likely to be available for Washington’s games against the LA Knight Riders in Oakland on June 17 and MI New York in Dallas on June 21.

“It’s great to have Steve Smith again with us this season, albeit only for probably two matches,” Freedom general manager Michael Klinger told me. "That continuity is really important for us. He was a fantastic leader for us last year, a big reason why we won.

“Hopefully he will be part of the Washington Freedom setup for many years to come.”

Smith joins a formidable Washington Freedom squad which has head coach Ricky Ponting at the helm. He will be joined by Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, Alongside Kiwis duo of Rachin Ravindra and Lockie Ferguson.

The WAF had emerged victorious in the 2024 edition of the tournament after defeating San Francisco Unicorns by 96 runs in the final. Smith was named the Player of the Match after scoring 88 runs in 52 balls, in an innings laced with seven boundaries and six maximums, to steer his team to victory in the ultimate clash.

--IANS

aaa/