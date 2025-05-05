Mixed start for skeet shooters in Nicosia Shotgun World Cup

Bhopal, May 5 (IANS) Indian skeet shooters had a mixed first day of qualification at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun Stage 3 in Nicosia, Cyprus, with Abhay Singh Sekhon in the men’s event returning the best numbers off the six Indians on show, going into day two in 14th spot with a tally of 49 (25,24) hits out of 50 targets.

Eight in the 92-strong men’s field strung perfect rounds of 25 each, and Abhay was among a chasing pack of 13, who missed one target.

Olympian and senior pro Mairaj Khan missed a target a round, to also be well in contention in the 32nd spot, while the third Indian in men’s skeet, Rituraj Bundela (23,21), was further down with six misses so far.

In the women’s competition, Parinaaz Dhaliwal (23, 24) was lying 15th, Yashasvi Rathore (21,23) 36th, and Paris Olympian Maheshwari Chauhan (22, 22) was in 38th spot after the first two rounds.

Two rounds of the five, were played through the day across the men’s and women’s skeet competitions, with two more rounds to be played on Tuesday, before the fifth and final round on Wednesday (May 07, 2025) precedes the final. The top six scores make it through.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had named a 12-member squad for the Nicosia World Cup back in February itself, including for both disciplines of Skeet and Trap. Skeet competitions, which will continue for three days, begin first on Monday, where two Olympians, Mairaj Ahmad Khan in men’s skeet and Maheshwari Chauhan in women’s skeet, will lead an otherwise young and inexperienced side at this top international level.

A total of 350-plus athletes from as many as 54 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) have entered the competition, including some of the top names in Shotgun Shooting.

India’s hopes in men’s skeet will rest upon Abhay Singh Sekhon, who will be making his senior World Cup debut, and Rituraj Singh Bundela, who has played four World Cups in the past two years, besides Mairaj.

In the women’s competition, Maheshwari will also be looking to secure a first senior World Cup medal alongside Parinaaz Dhaliwal, who is four World Cups old. The third Indian in women’s skeet, 18-year-old Yashasvi Rathore, will be making her debut.

--IANS

bsk/