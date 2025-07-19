Mitchell Owen 'happy' to move down the order ahead of T20Is against West Indies

Kingston, July 19 (IANS) With Australia having enormous top-order riches ahead of the T20I series against the West Indies starting on Monday, rising all-rounder Mitchell Owen said he would still be excited if he’s asked to play in the middle order. Owen is one of two potential debutants in Australia’s squad for the T20Is in the Caribbean alongside left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann.

Since hitting a 39-ball century in the Big Bash League final against the Sydney Thunder and helping the Hobart Hurricanes win their maiden title, Owen has become a globetrotter by featuring in South Africa’s SA20 competition, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the United States’ Major League Cricket (MLC), where he recently won the most valuable player (MVP) award.

"Since Big Bash, it's all happened so fast. It's just been on the go, so it's hard to have time to sit back and reflect on what the last six to eight months have looked like. But it's cool, it's what I've always wanted to do and always dreamt of doing, is to play cricket around the world."

"I'm taking it each tour at a time and just trying to stick to my process and do what has worked over the last six to eight months and just trying to learn from each opportunity and experience."

"There's some unbelievable players up there, so if it's down the order, that's another role I'm excited to take on. It doesn't matter where it is in this team, if I can get a game, I'll be super happy," said Owen in an episode of the Unplayable Podcast on Saturday.

The series will also see Tim David return to cricketing action after picking up a hamstring injury while fielding and was on sidelines during the IPL 2025 playoffs, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their maiden title.

"Unfortunately, the injury was a little bit worse than initially thought but I was over there when the (RCB) boys got the job done in the final and it was great to be a part of that to win a franchise's first trophy – the last two tournaments I've played we've won trophies, that's incredibly satisfying as a player."

"It was just a good rehab block at home. I don't get much time with my calendar and how it normally is to be home. I was home for four weeks, which is probably the longest I'll be home in the next 12 months; that kind of period can set the rest of my year up."

"The CA medical team put me in touch with a really good physio and 'S&C' (strength and conditioning coach), and they worked with me closely … (to get) some good physical work in. To get a little bit of down time down on the golf course, at home, seeing friends and family, all that recharges you before a busy international series with Australia and other T20 commitments," he added.

