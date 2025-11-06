Mirabai Chanu reveals PM Modi approved her foreign training request in a day before Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu shared how Prime Minister Narendra Modi consistently ensures that sportspersons receive prompt support and trust from the leadership, fostering an environment where talent can genuinely flourish.

Chanu believes this mix of personal encouragement and institutional backing shows a leader truly dedicated to India’s sporting spirit.

Months before the Tokyo Olympics, the weightlifter sustained an injury. This occurred during a period when travel restrictions were in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mirabai and her team requested permission from the government to travel to the U.S. for treatment and training. “Only in a day, the PM accepted our request,” she said.

In a video shared by Modi Story handle on X, Chanu said, "Before the Tokyo Olympics, it was difficult for us to train during the lockdown. The Olympics were approaching, and we had to find a way to manage everything. So, we requested the government to allow me to go to the U.S. for training. I told them that this time, I wanted to win a medal for India at the Olympics and needed proper training for it."

"We made this request through our federation and the TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme). Within a day, our Prime Minister approved the request and sent me to the U.S. to train for the Olympics."

That quick decision marked a turning point in her career. With dedicated training, Mirabai came back stronger and went on to win a medal for India. “I feel blessed that I got a chance to work hard and win a medal for the country,” she said.

"After that, I trained hard, and on the first day of the Olympics, I won a medal for India. I was very happy that I got the opportunity to achieve something for India at the Olympics," she added.

After her Olympic triumph, PM Modi congratulated her. Mirabai shared that he takes a keen interest in the overall growth of athletes, often offering suggestions to help them improve. Emphasising how his appreciation motivates players to push their limits, she added, “This is all that a player wants from the leadership.”

"When I won the medal, our Prime Minister congratulated me. Every athlete dreams of winning an Olympic medal and receiving such support. That day, when the Prime Minister congratulated me, it felt very special.

"The Prime Minister always supports all our athletes. Even before the Olympics, we used to talk, and he gave us a lot of advice on how to improve our weaknesses. The Prime Minister has always given us tremendous support," said Chanu.

