Michael Klinger joins Welsh Fire women’s as head coach for 2026 Hundred season

Cardiff, Oct 30 (IANS) Former Australia batter Michael Klinger has been appointed as the head coach of Welsh Fire women’s team for the 2026 Hundred season. His appointment is part of an agreement that also sees him take charge of recruitment across both the franchise’s teams.

Klinger, 45, joins on a two-year contract following his stint as head coach of Manchester Originals women’s team during the 2025 campaign. He will continue to serve as director of cricket at Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket (MLC), balancing responsibilities in the United Kingdom and United States of America (USA).

"I'm thrilled to be taking on an expanded role with Welsh Fire, leading list management for both the men's and women's teams, alongside being head coach of the women's side," said Klinger in a statement by the side on Thursday.

Gareth Breese, who was Welsh Fire women’s head coach in the last season, will remain part of the coaching setup as assistant coach under Klinger. Mike Hussey, the former Australia left-handed batter, will continue as head coach of the men’s team.

Welsh Fire had finished at the bottom of the points table in 2025 Hundred women’s season. "I'd like to thank Manchester Originals for the opportunity to work with them last year. It was a fantastic and rewarding experience for which I'm very grateful.”

"This new role allows me to combine coaching with a broader strategic focus and to continue strengthening my connections with the Washington Freedom organisation, as well as with the current management and coaches at Welsh Fire," added Klinger.

Klinger had been an assistant coach for Sydney Thunder in Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) and was in the support staff of Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL). He also serves as the head coach of Gujarat Giants’ (GG) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

--IANS

nr/