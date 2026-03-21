Miami Open: Alcaraz eases past Fonseca in first meeting with rising star

Miami, March 21 (IANS) The first meeting with a rising star can be tricky at times, as one doesn't know what to expect. However, World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz did not encounter much trouble in halting the progress of teenager Joao Fonseca with a straight-sets win at the Miami Open.

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Alcaraz and Fonseca both produce a booming sound when they connect with the ball on their ferocious cuts. But that was no match for the noise on Friday night on the stadium court at the Miami Open.

In front of a boisterous crowd, Alcaraz held his nerve to notch a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the pair's first ATP head-to-head meeting. While the heavy Brazilian support roared on Fonseca as he went toe to toe with the No. 1 player in the ATP Rankings, Alcaraz's experience and maturity helped him navigate a spirited challenge from the 19-year-old.

"I think I was really good in crucial moments. I was really good since the beginning until the last ball. I know how good Joao is, and that's why I was really focused, every point, every shot," Alcaraz, who saved all three break points he faced, according to Infosys ATP Stats, said in an on-court interview.

"I'm just happy to stay calm, to stay positive in those moments. Most of the games, I just served pretty well, which was a really great weapon today for me," the Spaniard was quoted as saying by the ATP on its official website.

Fonseca has now lost to Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz in consecutive ATP Masters 1000s, having been turned back in two tie-breaks by eventual champion Sinner earlier this month in Indian Wells. On both occasions, the Brazilian showed why many have tipped him to rival those stars atop the ATP Rankings over the next decade. While Fonseca threatened in both matches, his raw power and fighting spirit were not enough to spring an upset.

"For him, playing toe to toe with us, I think he and his team are going to get great feedback to know what he should improve in the future," said Alcaraz, who recalled the learning experience of his first match against Rafael Nadal in Madrid in 2021. "I think he has everything, great shots, a lot of things to improve, but for sure he's going to do it. Back-to-back tournaments playing the No. 1 and No. 2 in the world, I think, is going to be really helpful for him."

Alcaraz, who suffered his first loss of the season to Daniil Medvedev in the Indian Wells semi-finals, returned to winning ways and improved to 17-1 this season — and 73-6 since his shock opening-match defeat to David Goffin last year in Miami. The Spaniard has reached at least the semi-finals in 13 of the past 14 tournaments he's played since that loss. The 22-year-old Alcaraz also improved to 13-0 against younger opponents at tour-level, once again showcasing his discipline on one of the ATP Tour's biggest stages.

In an electric Miami atmosphere, Alcaraz blunted Fonseca's aggressive game by controlling the middle of the court and dominating on his first serve, winning 80 per cent (35/44) of points behind his first delivery. When Fonseca did earn opportunities to attack, Alcaraz shrank the court with his speed and defence — so much so that Fonseca did not record a single forehand winner in the opening set.

The Spaniard pressed home his advantage with an immediate break to open set two, hitting a backhand lob winner and ripping a backhand down-the-line winner on consecutive points before using a drop shot to break on his third chance of the game. Fonseca created looks at the break point in two of his next three return games, but Alcaraz proved too solid on those key points.

Next up for the top seed is a third-round meeting with Sebastian Korda. The 32nd-seeded American beat Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-0, 6-3 earlier on Friday to open his Miami campaign.

--IANS

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