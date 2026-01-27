MI starting to find rhythm is a danger sign for others: Katey Martin

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) As Mumbai Indians are still alive to stay in contention for a place in the playoffs in the WPL 2026 after a win over table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru, former India skipper Mithali Raj and ex-New Zealand player Katey Martin shared their thoughts on MI's crucial win, saying the defending champions getting the rhythm back is a danger sign for other teams.

Mumbai Indians held off a stunning late assault from Richa Ghosh to beat RCB by 15 runs in a thrilling clash at the BCA Stadium on Monday. The win put the defending champions back on track as they moved up to second spot on the points table.

“It was a must-win game for the Mumbai Indians, and they really needed their match-winners to step up. They also required the opening pair to give them a solid start. Yes, they lost the first wicket early, but I think it was important for Hayley Matthews to get some runs. She also contributed with the ball, picking up three wickets. That all-round contribution was exactly what was required from a player like her.

"And of course, we cannot forget the hundred from Nat Sciver-Brunt, the first century of the Women’s Premier League. It has come at just the right time for the Mumbai Indians," Mithali said on JioStar.

When RCB collapsed to 35/5 in the powerplay in their chase of 200, Richa launched a breathtaking counter-attack, smashing 90 off 50 balls with 10 fours and six sixes to nearly pull off an improbable victory, but the early damage proved to be too severe despite her late heroics.

On Richa's lone valiant effort for RCB in the run-chase, Mithali added, "There was some sort of onslaught later on from Richa Ghosh. At a time when she desperately needed a partnership and someone to support her, she had none. So she took it upon herself to score that flurry of boundaries and hit those sixes, particularly in the last over.

"Nobody thought she would get the match that close because she could not afford a dot ball or even a single at that stage, as she did not have a batter at the other end capable of going for the big shots. If she had someone like Nadine de Klerk with her, they might have pulled off this big chase."

Batting first, Nat Sciver-Brunt struck the first century in WPL’s history to propel MI to a formidable 199/4.

Meanwhile, Katey maintained that the five-day break did the Mumbai Indians a world of good. "Mumbai Indians are a confidence-driven team. They rely on their big players to step up in key moments, and they have done exactly that. Tournament cricket is always about momentum, and if you gain momentum near the end, you become very difficult to stop. Heading into their last game against the Gujarat Giants, they have ticked a number of boxes, but a lot also depends on what happens in the Delhi Capitals-Gujarat Giants game as well.

"I would like their death bowling to be a little better, but given the position they were in, they probably felt comfortable enough to close out the game. Still, these are danger signs for other teams. When you see a Mumbai side packed with match-winners starting to find their rhythm, it suggests that the break and a few days off may have helped them reset for these final two games."

On Nat Sciver-Brunt being one of the best players in the world and her maiden TATA WPL century, Katey said, "It was her first T20 hundred, which is incredible to think about, especially because it feels like she has scored hundreds after hundreds. I loved the way she committed to her strengths. She played spin beautifully, using her feet to get out of the crease and then rocking back when needed. She was a pure manipulator of the field, working the angles exceptionally well. It was complete Sciver supremacy. Her celebration for Theo, her son, just to thank him for being there in India, was also a lovely moment. We are seeing her play with far more confidence and calm.

"She is clear about her options and has a strong understanding of the situation. She started her innings at a strike rate of around a hundred and then accelerated from about the 11-over mark onwards. That is mature, intelligent batting. If I were a kid watching at home, I would be saying, “I want to bat the way she bats,” because she has absolutely everything needed to be the best player in the world."

