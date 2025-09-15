Messi sends his signed FIFA World Cup jersey for PM Modi's 75th birthday ahead of India tour

Gurugram, Sep 15 (IANS) Legendary footballer Lionel Messi has sent his signed Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup jersey for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17.

Messi is scheduled to tour India later this year from December 13-15. As per his tour's itinerary, the striker will first land in football-crazy Kolkata on December 13 before heading to Mumbai the next day. The Argentine great will conclude his visit in New Delhi on December 15, where he is likely to meet PM Modi.

"Messi has sent a signed jersey for PM Modi's 75th birthday. When he comes to India, we will try to arrange his meeting with the PM. He has wished well for the Indian fans, and he is happy to come to New Delhi and Mumbai for the first time and meet his fans there," Satadru Dutta, the sports entrepreneur and promoter of Messi's tour, told IANS on Monday.

"He will come to India on December 13, first in Kolkata and then head to Mumbai on December 14 before leaving for New Delhi on December 15. He will have events in Salt Lake Stadium, Wankhede Stadium and Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium," he added.

According to the Argentine Football Association (AFA), the world champions will are scheduled to play a friendly in November in Kerala. If things go as planned, Messi is likely to lead that side for a friendly match during the FIFA international match window, the Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman had confirmed.

The Kerala Football Association (KFA), in collaboration with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), is working out the final logistics, including the choice of venue.

If Messi joins his side on the Kerala trip, it will mean that the superstar striker will visit India twice in two months, giving a memorable moment to his fans in the country.

