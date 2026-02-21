‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’: Chahal shares glimpses from Shikhar Dhawan-Sophie Shine’s wedding celebrations

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal gave fans a peek into the wedding celebrations of former India opener Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine by sharing pictures from the ceremony on Saturday.

The wedding, reportedly taking place in the Delhi NCR region, is attended by close friends and family members. Chahal took to Instagram to post cheerful moments from the celebrations, including a picture of Dhawan dressed in traditional groom’s attire alongside Sophie, who looked good in her bridal outfit. The spinner was also seen enjoying the festivities and dancing with other guests.

Captioning his post, Chahal wrote, “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai,” expressing his excitement for his former teammate’s big day.

Earlier, Dhawan had shared pictures from his sangeet ceremony on Instagram. “Sangeet Night, almost the Dhawans,” he wrote in his post. Sophie, too, had offered fans a glimpse of the pre-wedding festivities by sharing photos from her haldi ceremony.

Dhawan and Sophie made their relationship public in 2025 and announced their engagement in January 2026. Their love story reportedly began several years ago in Dubai, and since then, Sophie has been a constant presence in Dhawan’s life. The couple has built a strong following on social media, where their light-hearted and humorous reels are widely appreciated by fans.

This is Dhawan’s second marriage. His first marriage to Ayesha Mukherjee ended in 2021.

Dhawan officially retired from all forms of international and domestic cricket on August 24, 2024. During his international career, Dhawan established himself as one of India’s most dependable openers, especially in limited-overs cricket. Known for his performances in major tournaments, he earned the nickname 'Mr. ICC for his consistency on the global stage.

Across 269 international matches, Dhawan scored 10,867 runs and registered 24 centuries, leaving behind a significant legacy in Indian cricket. He has represented India in all three formats of the game and was a major player in the Indian Premier League (IPL), also.

