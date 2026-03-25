Mentality outweighs skill as Nagelsmann makes U-Turn before 2026 FIFA World Cup

Berlin, March 25 (IANS) When Joshua Kimmich took a seat in the German team's basecamp in Herzogenaurach, the captain had already internalised the new guideline spread by Julian Nagelsmann. "It's about having the best team spirit, not the assumedly best players in your squad," the 31-year-old midfielder said ahead of the friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana.

Read More

About three months before the 2026 World Cup, the German coach cautiously announced a shift in approach over the past few weeks, saying his focus is on building a strong team spirit.

Kimmich spread his coach's message after Nagelsmann had drawn attention by selecting a squad that addressed his demands for well-oiled team hygiene. The German coach's actions are fuelled by bad memories of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, reports Xinhua. "We all know where a presumptively world-class squad took us in 2018," the Bayern leader said. Germany experienced early exits in both tournaments, and internal disagreements within the team became apparent.

Devotion and passion are the keys, the midfielder said, adding: "Everyone must make sure he is investing all for the team's benefit. I expect every single one to give 100 percent for the big picture."

Nagelsmann had explained his U-turn by demanding that they forget about individual egos. The German coach spoke about selecting players who work well together and accept their role as second-row performers.

The coach emphasised that his selection is based on who is getting along best with whom. "It's about atmosphere," he said and justified having selected players such as Bayern's Leon Goretzka, Leeds midfielder Anton Stach, Brentford's striker Kevin Schade, Newcastle's Nick Woltemade, and Brighton's Pascal Gross.

Nagelsmann called 34-year-old Gross the one making others better. "He is a magnet and has the great gift of connecting players and always keeps the team's benefit in mind."

Despite playing only a few minutes, Gross is picking up on everyone's mood and speaking directly with the teammates about it, the German coach added. Disputed Real defender, Antonio Rudiger, "cares about the team as if it were his family."

Kimmich said, "The best squad does not make champions, but the spirit lifts a side to new shores. "We might not have the best-equipped side at the World Cup, but we can make up for it with spirit and determination," the Bayern player said.

Nagelsmann called the German squad a good one, but not the world's best. The German coach announced to talk about individual roles with the players and highlight the team's concept.

--IANS

bsk/