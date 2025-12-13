Melbourne Renegades sign Andrew Tye ahead of BBL 15

Melbourne, Dec 13 (IANS) Melbourne Renegades on Saturday announced the signing of experienced campaigner Andrew Tye to bolster their bowling attack ahead of the season's opener.

On the eve of the Renegades' season-opening match against the Brisbane Heat on Monday night at GMHBA Stadium, Tye joins the team to replace bowler Tom Rogers, who has been ruled out.

Possessing one of Big Bash's most outstanding records, Tye has played 105 BBL matches and taken over 150 wickets, making him one of the league's leading death-over specialists.

“I’m genuinely excited about this move — it’s a great bunch of fellas with serious talent and I’m looking forward to cracking in,” Tye said.

“The Renegades play a great brand of cricket and the direction the club is heading under Whitey (Cameron White) really appeals to me. The chats I’ve had with the coaching staff were clear — they know how they want to play and where I fit.

“I’ve always prided myself on competing and taking ownership of big moments, and I’m looking forward to contributing to this group.”

Tye will reunite with familiar faces at the Renegades, including former Perth Scorchers teammate Jason Behrendorff, who joined the club earlier this year.

The Renegades also parted ways with veteran quick Kane Richardson during the off-season, with the 34-year-old finding a new home with Sydney Sixers.

Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten stated that the signing was a strategic move ahead of the new campaign.

“Andrew’s experience and ability to influence key moments in games is extremely valuable. He’s a proven performer in this competition and adds leadership, composure and depth to our bowling attack,” Rosengarten said.

“We see him as someone who will play an important role for us throughout the season.”

