Mehidy Hasan under observation as Bangladesh eye Galle advantage in Sri Lanka Test

Galle, June 16 (IANS) As Bangladesh gear up for the opening Test of their Sri Lanka tour in Galle on Tuesday, all eyes are on the availability of key allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who remains under medical observation due to a bout of fever.

While his recovery is reportedly progressing, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said the team will make a last-minute decision on Mehidy’s inclusion in the playing XI. “Mehidy is still under observation, but his health is improving. A lot depends on his availability,” Shanto told reporters on the eve of the Test. “If he is in the team, we can go into the Test with a good combination.”

The absence of Mehidy, a vital spin-bowling asset and lower-order contributor, could force Bangladesh to alter their balance on a pitch that is known to dramatically assist spinners as the match progresses.

Shanto is confident that Bangladesh’s batters can cash in on the early advantage in Galle before the pitch starts to break down and favour spin. In the last five years, the batting average in Galle has dipped drastically each day — from 45.64 on Day 1 to just 20.65 on Day 5 — underlining the importance of making early runs.

“Playing spin may be challenging, but there’s also a lot of runs in the first two or three days in Galle,” Shanto said. “We want to take that opportunity. There will be challenges for the batters, as spinners take a lot of wickets here.”

Bangladesh last played a Test in Galle in 2017, and Shanto himself has fond memories of scoring his maiden Test century in Sri Lanka during the 2021 tour in Pallekele. But this will be his first as captain of the island nation.

With Tamim Iqbal retired and Shakib Al Hasan unavailable for Tests, Bangladesh continue to navigate a transition period in their red-ball setup. Shanto acknowledged their contributions but stressed the need to focus on the present. “They [Shakib and Tamim] have not been in the team for the last two or three years. We don’t want to think about the past,” Shanto said. “We have experienced players now who will do well here. I hope those in the team will take the team forward.”

The team’s struggles this year — with just two wins in ten completed matches across formats — have led to scrutiny. They exited early from the Champions Trophy, lost a home Test to Zimbabwe, and were beaten in the T20I series by both UAE and Pakistan.

Still, Shanto believes in the resilience of his squad. “We came back well in the Zimbabwe series after the Sylhet loss. It will motivate us,” he said. “We are playing in familiar conditions. We just need to play good cricket, especially the batters. The top order has to provide a good start.”

The Bangladesh squad features a balanced blend of youth and experience, and Shanto is pleased with the team’s unity and clarity heading into the Galle Test. “I am happy with the squad. It’s a balanced side with options in batting and bowling. We can pick the XI depending on the opposition and conditions,” he said.

