Mehidy Hasan Miraz named Bangladesh ODI captain for 12-month Term

Dhaka, June 12 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the captain of the men’s One Day International (ODI) team for the next 12 months. The 27-year-old will lead the team starting from the upcoming three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka next month, succeeding Najmul Hossain Shanto.

A dependable performer with both bat and ball, Miraz has already experienced leadership duties, having captained Bangladesh in four ODIs in Shanto’s absence. His formal promotion to the top job now reflects the board’s confidence in his consistency, maturity, and leadership abilities.

“Captaining the national team is a dream come true,” said Miraz after the announcement. “I’m incredibly honoured by the trust the Board has placed in me. This is a proud moment for me and my family. I believe in this group — we have the skills and the mindset to play fearless cricket. I want us to express ourselves confidently, stay committed, and keep playing with heart for the country.”

Currently ranked No.4 among ODI all-rounders in the ICC rankings, Miraz has accumulated 1617 runs and 110 wickets in 105 ODIs. He also joins an elite club of Bangladeshi players — alongside legends like Mohammad Rafique, Mashrafe Mortaza, and Shakib Al Hasan — to have completed the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs.

BCB Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Nazmul Abedeen praised the appointment, citing Miraz’s balance of skill, temperament, and influence on the team as key reasons behind the decision.

“Miraz has consistently delivered with both bat and ball and brings a fighting spirit and infectious energy to the team,” Abedeen said. “His performances, leadership qualities, and overall maturity make him a fitting choice to guide the team through this transitional phase in our ODI journey.”

While Shanto steps aside from the ODI leadership, he remains a central figure in the team’s plans. “We’re grateful for the positivity and character Shanto displayed during his captaincy stint,” Abedeen added. “He remains an integral part of our leadership group and a key figure in the batting unit.”

The decision to hand over the captaincy also aligns with Bangladesh’s broader effort to recalibrate its limited-overs strategy following a mixed run in recent international campaigns. With a new World Cup cycle underway, Miraz’s appointment signals a move toward building a resilient, aggressive unit under fresh leadership.

Miraz has also been appointed vice-captain of the Test side for the upcoming World Test Championship cycle.

--IANS

