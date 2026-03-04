MCA unveils honours board for sports journalists at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Wednesday unveiled a special Honours Board dedicated to Mumbai’s sports journalists at the Balasaheb Thackeray Press Box inside the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The initiative is aimed at acknowledging the significant role played by the city’s sports journalists in documenting, promoting and preserving Mumbai’s rich cricketing heritage over several decades. The Honours Board has been instituted as a mark of respect for media professionals who have consistently covered the game and contributed to shaping its narrative.

The ceremony was attended by members of the cricketing and media fraternity. MCA President Ajinkya Naik, Secretary Prof. Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar and Joint Secretary Nilesh Bhosle, along with members of the Apex Council, were present at the unveiling.

Speaking on the occasion, MCA President Naik emphasised the role of journalists in strengthening Mumbai cricket’s bond with its followers.

“Mumbai’s cricketing legacy has been built not only by players on the field but also by journalists who have chronicled its journey with integrity and passion. The MCA deeply values its longstanding relationship with the city’s sports journalists. The Honours Board is a small but meaningful tribute to their dedication and contribution to the game in our city,” MCA President Ajinkya Naik said in a statement.

MCA secretary Khanvilkar also underlined the importance of the media’s contribution to the sport.

“Sports journalists have been an important part of Mumbai cricket for many years. Through their consistent coverage, they have preserved Mumbai’s rich cricketing history, bringing the sport closer to the people. With this Honours Board, MCA recognises their hard work and longstanding association with Mumbai cricket,” he said.

The Sports journalists' honours board will remain permanently displayed at the Balasaheb Thackeray Press Box as a tribute to the journalists who have played a key role in chronicling Mumbai’s cricketing journey.

